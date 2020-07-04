Alt, Dorothy

PLAIN—Dorothy Alt, age 92 of Plain, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Sauk Prairie Memorial Healthcare. She was born to Clem and Clara (Ruhland) Meixelsperger on April 11, 1928. She married Cletus Alt on June 6, 1951. Together on the Alt farm, they raised their six children. Her greatest pleasure was raising her children and welcoming all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy was proud of their family band, The Family Dutchmen. She was the drummer and the band also included Cletus and their children. Dorothy was a hard worker, loved to dance, play cards and enjoyed the many trips to Branson and The Fireside. She especially cherished the time spent teaching her grandchildren to play Rummy. Her card groups kept her active until the recent pandemic – she sure looked forward to those card games. Dorothy is survived by her children, Luanne Laubmeier, Charlene (David) Brennan, Kevin (Connie) Alt, Vern (Bronwyn) Alt; a daughter-in-law, Eileen Alt; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and another due in December. Dorothy is further survived by a sister, Evalyn Bindl; brothers, Edward (Adala), Duane and Ken (Heidi) Meixelsperger; and sister-in-law, Eileen Van Acker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cletus; her sons, Keith and Dean; her son-in-law, Rudy Laubmeier; her parents; brothers, Chris, Harold and Delbert Meixelsperger; brothers-in-law, Ralph Bindl and Freddie Van Acker; and sister-in-law, Helen Meixelsperger. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Father John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral. The family requests that visitors and mourners wear face masks and practice social distancing for the safety of all attending. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Church. Dorothy was a woman of strong faith and always stepped in to call prayer lines when someone was in need of prayer. No matter what life presented her with, she responded with prayer and faith. She will be remembered for her smile, her love of family, friends, parties, remembering others with cards, her chocolate angel food cakes at funerals, and her will to “keep on a-going” even to the very end. We love you and will miss you. The family wishes to give a special thank you to Dr. Jeffrey Collins and the wonderful staff at Plain Medical Clinic for the excellent care given to their mother. We’d also like to thank Father John Silva and the staff at Sauk Prairie Healthcare for the compassionate care given to Mom in her final days. Special thanks to Mom’s great-niece Jodi Clyde for all the excellent care and kindness shown to Mom and our family during Mom’s hospital stay. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.