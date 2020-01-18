Alt, Alyene L.

SPRING GREEN - Alyene L. Alt, age 91 of Spring Green, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at The Meadows in Spring Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.