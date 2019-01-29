WINDSOR—Kenneth Palmer “Ken” Alsmo, was born on April 21, 1932, to Ray and Martha Alsmo in McFarland, and passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by his family, following a brief illness.
Ken was a veteran of the Korean War, serving from 1952 to 1954, spending 16 months in Okinawa, and was privileged to participate in the Badger Honor Flight.
Ken is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marlene (Kittilson); children, Jeff (Janie), Debbie (Bob) O’Malley and Randy (Michelle Schroeder). He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Emily (Scot) Dymond, Kelsey (Kevin) Paasch, Chase (Samantha), Alexander Reigstad (fiancé, Kelly Adams), Keighton (Paul) Klos, and Shauna (Corey) Bauhs. Ken is also survived by 10 beloved great-grandchildren, Brayden, Brooklynn, Joshua, CJ, Michael, Emmett, Jaye, Braxton, Trajan and Beverleigh. Ken is further survived by his sister, Margaret Ellestad Stolen; brother, James Alsmo; sisters-in-law, Amy Alsmo, Winnett Alsmo, Lorraine Johnson; and brothers-in-law, William Martinson, Jerry Fredrick and James Kittilson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Kendall, who died at age 3; his siblings, Russell, Norman, Alden, Ruth Ann Raedel, Corinne Martinson, Betty Jane who died at age 3, Norma, who was Norman’s twin, at age 6 and Russell’s twin, Ruby, who died in infancy; his in-laws, Otto and Olga Kittilson, brothers and sister-in-law, Curtis Ellestad, Ingman Stolen, Larry Raedel, Dorothy Alsmo, Shirlee Martinson, Don Johnson, Joyce Fredrick; and his niece, Paula (Martinson) Rickert.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2019, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main St., DeForest, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. The service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sue Beadle and Pastor Charles D. Peterson officiating. The service will be followed by military honors which will be accorded on the front steps of the church. A catered luncheon will be served in the Fellowship Hall. Interment will follow the luncheon at Highland Memory Gardens at 3054 Highway BB, Madison.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, Christ Lutheran Church, or a charity of one’s choice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
