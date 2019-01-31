Try 1 month for 99¢

WINDSOR—Kenneth Palmer “Ken” Alsmo, was born on April 21, 1932, to Ray and Martha Alsmo in McFarland and passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by his family, following a brief illness.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main St., DeForest, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. The service will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor Sue Beadle and Pastor Charles D. Peterson officiating. The service will be followed by military honors which will be accorded on the front steps of the church. A catered luncheon will be served in the Fellowship Hall. Interment will follow the luncheon at Highland Memory Gardens at 3054 Highway BB, Madison. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

