Alme, Lois L.

STOUGHTON — Lois L. Alme, age 64, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Madison. She was born on Dec. 5, 1955, in Madison, the daughter of Jack Williford and Eunice Meyer. Lois grew up in Stoughton and graduated from Stoughton High School in 1974. On Nov. 1, 1975 she was united in marriage to Jerry Alme. Lois worked as a manager at EDS in Madison, and also pursued her passion with antiques. Her passion would later be turned into a business through owning and operating the Stoughton Antique Mall for 25 years. In 1994 Lois and Jerry welcomed the first of four children into their home. Jack, James, Sally, and Jack, her half-siblings that became her kids. Lois loved her animals; she was responsible for establishing a clan of chihuahuas. She also was always on the lookout for a good deal, her Black Friday strategy sessions would have made Dwight Eisenhower envious. Lois always had a kind, gentle, caring, and compassionate nature. She loved to give those she loved and cared about that special gift she had found.