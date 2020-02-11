Alm, Lois Ann

MOUNT HOREB - Lois Ann Alm, 92, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Inglehaven in Mount Horeb, where she had been a resident for a year.
Lois was born on Jan. 10,1928, in Argyle Township in Lafayette County, the third child of Maurice and Stella (Moe) Sardeson. She attended Argyle schools and graduated from Argyle High School in 1945. After graduating, she attended Madison Business College.
Lois married Earl Alm at Apple Grove Lutheran Church on June 15, 1948. They farmed together for several years near Argyle and then South Wayne, Wis. They left farming in 1955 and moved to Monticello, Wis., where Lois worked part-time at the Casino Supper Club, but was focused mostly on raising her children and making her home a warm and inviting place. Family was always important, and times with parents and extended family were the rhythm of life.
In 1962, Lois and Earl moved to Blanchardville, Wis., after purchasing a restaurant on Main Street, which they named Alm's Café. The café was known for delicious home-cooked meals and homemade pies and donuts. People came regularly from all over the area during the winter months to enjoy the Norwegian specialty known as Klub (kroob).
Lois and Earl built a home in Mount Horeb in 1976 after selling the restaurant. Lois went to work as the office manager for Red Arrow Sales Corporation in Madison, working there 13 years until retirement. They moved to the Homestead Cooperative in Mount Horeb in 2009. Lois thrived in the social environment at the Homestead and served on the board of directors for several years.
Lois moved to Inglehaven after suffering a hip fracture and two dislocations of the same hip. She again thrived in the social activities available there - card games (especially euchre), crafts, music, jigsaw puzzles, and dining with her new friends. If something was happening, she was there. She also enjoyed the regular visits of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as old friends she had made through the years.
Lois is survived by two daughters, Marilyn (Kirby) Letheby of Fitchburg and Marlene (David) Rupnow of Oconomowoc; two sons, Larry (Kathy) of Fitchburg and Phillip (Diane) of Fennimore; ten grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; a brother, Paul Sardeson of Blanchardville; and many nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Earl; her sister, Elaine; and a son, Roland Sardeson of Mineral Point.
The family is appreciative of the warm and loving environment of Inglehaven and the care she received there from the staff and from the staff of Agrace Hospice.
A celebration of life service will be held at EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. with lunch and fellowship to follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Pastor John Twiton will officiate.
Memorials may be given in Lois' name to Agrace HospiceCare, Ingleside Communities, or Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral and Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077
Service information
11:00AM
315 E. Main Street
Mount Horeb, WI 53572
9:00AM-11:00AM
315 E. Main Street
Mount Horeb, WI 53572