Alm, Lois Ann

Lois moved to Inglehaven after suffering a hip fracture and two dislocations of the same hip. She again thrived in the social activities available there - card games (especially euchre), crafts, music, jigsaw puzzles, and dining with her new friends. If something was happening, she was there. She also enjoyed the regular visits of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as old friends she had made through the years.

Lois is survived by two daughters, Marilyn (Kirby) Letheby of Fitchburg and Marlene (David) Rupnow of Oconomowoc; two sons, Larry (Kathy) of Fitchburg and Phillip (Diane) of Fennimore; ten grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; a brother, Paul Sardeson of Blanchardville; and many nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Earl; her sister, Elaine; and a son, Roland Sardeson of Mineral Point.

The family is appreciative of the warm and loving environment of Inglehaven and the care she received there from the staff and from the staff of Agrace Hospice.

A celebration of life service will be held at EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. with lunch and fellowship to follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Pastor John Twiton will officiate.

Memorials may be given in Lois' name to Agrace HospiceCare, Ingleside Communities, or Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral and Cremation Care 500 N. Eighth St. (608) 437-5077

To send flowers to the family of Lois Alm, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Evangelical Lutheran Church

315 E. Main Street

Mount Horeb, WI 53572 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Celebration of Life begins. Evangelical Lutheran Church

315 E. Main Street

Mount Horeb, WI 53572 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Visitation begins.