ARGYLE - Lois A. Alm, age 87 of Argyle, Wis. formerly of Darlington, Wis. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Lafayette Manor in Darlington. She was born Oct. 29, 1932, in Darlington the daughter of Frank and Rilla (Carpenter) Reichling. Lois grew up in Darlington and graduated from Darlington High School in 1950. She was united in marriage to Paul A. Alm on July 11, 1953, at Darlington United Methodist Church in Darlington. Following her marriage to Paul she moved to Lamont Township where they farmed for 60 years. In 2013, they retired as a couple to Argyle. Lois also spent time working as a CNA at Lafayette Manor in Darlington for 24 years.
Lois is survived by her husband, Paul of Argyle; her children, Christine (David) Phillipson of Argyle, Julie (John) Oliver of Spring Green, Wis., Bruce Alm of Kewaunee, Wis., and Linda (Gary) Bawden of Darlington; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Joyce (Arthur) Seidel of Brookfield, Wis. She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Kirk Staver in 1994; three brothers, Gordon Reichling in infancy; Francis “Popeye” Reichling, and Bernard “Barney” Reichling; and two sisters, Mary Carl and Lula Ayers.
Lois was a member of Apple Grove Lutheran Church in rural Argyle. She was a past District Deputy of Rebekah Lodge of Darlington, a 4-H Leader, a former Sunday School teacher for many years, and a proud member of Lamont Homemakers. Lois thoroughly enjoyed her flower garden, playing the piano, and playing cards. She also enjoyed baking for her family and friends, Lefse being her specialty. She cherished her family and always made sure to spoil her grandchildren whenever and however she could. Lois will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Apple Grove Lutheran Church (14501 Apple Grove Church Road, Argyle) with Rev. Daniel L. Bohlman officiating. Burial will be in Apple Grove Church Cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Apple Grove Lutheran Church. The ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Lois’s name.