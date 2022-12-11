April 27, 1945 – Dec. 6, 2022

DALLAS, Texas — Allyn Joseph Lepeska, passed away on December 6, 2022, in Dallas, Texas, after living with stage 4 cancer for several years.

Allyn was born in Dodgeville, Wis., on April 27, 1945, and grew up on his family farm in Stitzer. After high school, Allyn commuted to UW-Platteville, graduating with a degree in agriculture, while continuing to work on the farm. He worked at the Farm Home Administration until his his service in Vietnam as an Army medic.

After Vietnam, Allyn graduated from UW-Madison Law School and spent his career with the Wisconsin Departments of Revenue and Transportation. He enjoyed public service, working with his many talented colleagues, and loved tax law.

Allyn married his wife, Ellen Fitzsimmons, in 1974, and together they raised three children, Heather, Molly and Josh Lepeska in an active and boisterous household. Allyn was a loving and dedicated dad who loved youth sports and community events especially. He volunteered as a Shorewood Hills ambulance driver, was an active member of his parish, and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

After retirement, Allyn moved to Dallas to live near to daughter Heather’s family. He continued to serve as a community volunteer, working with Friends of Oak Cliff Parks and the AARP Tax Aide program. He relished his role as “grandpa,” and especially delighted in attending his grandchildren’s numerous sporting events. Allyn loved traveling and adventures, including a return trip to Vietnam with son Josh and many family trips to Europe where his daughter Molly lived.

Allyn is survived by his wife, Ellen, to whom he was happily married for 48 years; his children and their families. Additional family members include: Heather Lepeska (Stephen Price) and Will, Andrew and Maren Price in Dallas, Texas; Molly Lepeska (Gregg Clampffer) and Gus, Luna and Sam Clampffer in Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Josh Lepeska (Michelle Akerson) in Portland, Ore. He is also survived by four wonderful siblings: Jim Lepeska, Mary Fran Lepeska, Jane Grinde and Betty Ann Bittner, their spouses; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Church at 10:30 a.m., proceeded by a 9:30 a.m. visitation on December 14, 2022. Burial will follow at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UW-Platteville College of Agriculture or Friends of Oak Cliff Parks.