Allyn John Kitzerow

Sept. 24, 1934 - June 28, 2023

COLUMBUS - Allyn John Kitzerow, age 88, of Columbus, WI, passed away on June 28, 2023.

He was born on September 24, 1934, in Columbus, WI, to Harold and Winnefred (Grace) Kitzerow. Allyn, known to his friends and family as Al, was 1952 Graduate of Columbus High School and lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church, Columbus.

Al grew up on the farm and dedicated his life to farming the Kitzerow 5th Generation Homestead near Columbus.

Al known to visit many dance halls, met his sweetheart, Shirley Mae Vinje, and married her October 15, 1955 and brought the city girl to the country.

Al operated Kitzerow Feed Service in Otsego for many years where he enjoyed serving and visiting with his customers. Allyn's passion for the Green Bay Packers and country music brought him joy throughout his life. He will be remembered for his lively polka dancing and his love of family and friend gatherings. He worked hard but was always ready for a celebration.

Al and Shirley enjoyed many camping trips together and spent their retirement winters in Florida, traveling in their RV. After giving up the RV life you could find Al in the living room watching football or his favorite polka program, Molly B.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Mary (1956), and brother-in-law, Hon. Gene Strassburger.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; children: Robert (Diane) Kitzerow, Cedarburg, Sherri Kitzerow, Fort Mills, SC, Thomas (Carrie) Kitzerow, West Bend, Jeffrey (Sheri) Kitzerow, Somerset and Karen (Brian) Miller, Rio. He is also survived by his sisters: Kathy Rindfleisch and Dr. Phyllis Kitzerow-Strassburger; brother-in-law, Glenn Rindfleisch; 10 grandchildren: Robyn (Robert) Gray, Katie (Rev. Matthew) Barry, Claire (Dean) Wick, Candice (Brian) Urrutia, Emily (Ross) Weller, Danielle Kitzerow, Rhea Kitzerow, Devin Bahr, Colin (Amy) Schneider and Colten Miller; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus on Monday, July 3, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Rev. Timothy Schwartz will officiate. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus. A funeral luncheon will follow back at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.