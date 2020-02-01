Allison, Al M.

Allison, Al M.

HENDERSON, NEV. - Former Madison resident, Al M. Allison passed away Jan. 13, 2020, peacefully at age 72 in his home located in Henderson, Nev.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434

