SUN PRAIRIE - Wendy K. Allen, age 66, was called home and reunited with her husband, Ed, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 North Sherman Avenue, Madison, with Pastor Alan McCormick presiding. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until time of service on Sunday at the funeral home. Both Ed and Wendy will be buried at Norway Grove Cemetery in the Spring. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
