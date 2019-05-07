MADISON - Rosemarie Armgard Allen Rosi, a longtime resident of Madison, passed away April 20, 2019, in Cape Coral, Fla. She was born Mar. 25, 1936, in Rottleberode, Germany, to Helmut Lillig and Charlotte Antonie (Gerding) Lillig. Rosi lived in Berlin, Germany and emigrated to the U.S. in 1959.
In 1978, she graduated from UW-Madison in Physical Therapy. Rosi worked in PT cardiac rehab at the VA Hospital in Madison until 1998.
After her 1998 retirement, Rosi and her husband, Jim lived during the winter in the Caribbean on the sailboat "Libelle," and until 2006, on Lake Superior on “Paddy’s Hurricane.” After 2006, they traveled during summer months by RV. They settled seasonally during the winter, in LaBelle, Fla., while continuing summertime RV travel until 2018, through the U.S. and to Canada.
Survivors include her husband, James L. Rust; sons, Marcus John Allen of Sleepy Hollow, Ill., and Mathias Edward Allen of Madison; daughter, Yvonne Charlotte Allen of Baton Rouge, La.; sister, Brunhilde (Erich) Ernst of Konstance, Germany; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Her parents and a son, Christian Mark, preceded her in death.
Rosi and Jim lived a life of adventure, travel and outdoor recreation and passed this passion on to her children and others.
If you are so inspired to gift for Rosi, please consider a donation to the Ft. Myers Hope Parkinson's Program. Rosi spent her last days at Hope Hospice; a website for donations can be found there. Rosi and Jim often went to support seminars and exercise classes at Hope; donate.hopehcs.org/parkinsonprogram.