SUN PRAIRIE / TUCSON, Ariz.—Ronald R. Allen, age 87, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Born in Horicon, Wis., on Dec. 8, 1930, he graduated from Beaver Dam High School and received his Bachelor’s degree from UW-Eau Claire (then known as Wisconsin State College—Eau Claire) in 1952. Following four years of service as a U.S. Navy air intelligence officer in the South Pacific, he married his college sweetheart, JoAnne Elizabeth Kuehl in Feb., 1957, in Eau Claire. Upon receiving his Ph.D. from UW-Madison in 1960, he joined the faculty at Amherst College (Amherst, Mass.) before returning as a faculty member to UW-Madison in 1963, where he retired as professor of Communication Arts and Curriculum Instruction in 1990. He and his wife JoAnne have been residents of Sun Prairie, since 1963, and additionally winter residents of Green Valley, Ariz., since 1991.
A devoted teacher and mentor, as well as debate coach, he trained generations of future teachers and wrote textbooks on language education for pupils spanning elementary school age to college. He was an active member of the Speech Communication Association, serving as its president in 1979. His students remember him as a passionate mentor with a wry wit, one who was always accessible and available to advise and assist on matters professional and personal. He had a playful way with words and disliked it when people became “inebriated by the exuberance of their own verbosity.” A proud father and grandfather, he was generous and playful, and never missed an opportunity to reveal his pride for all of his family. His generosity and kindness extended well beyond his family, to neighbors, strangers, and friends; upon retirement he routinely shuttled the elder Green Valley neighbors to appointments and treated them to outings. An active member of the United Methodist Church of Sun Prairie, he served a term as lay leader and taught the Bethel Bible Series study.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Hazel (Whipple) Allen; and his sister, Iris Stehowsky. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, JoAnne, sons, John (Katja Ehrmann) Allen and David (Sheela) Allen; and grandchildren Emily Allen, Wil Allen, Ella Allenbeck, Josh Allen, and Jacob Allen.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., with visitation starting at 10 a.m., at UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 702 North St., Sun Prairie. A reception will follow at the church. The Allen family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Casa de la Luz Hospice in Tucson, Ariz., for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ron’s name, to Literacy Connects, Tucson, Ariz.