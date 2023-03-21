Nov. 5, 1946 – March 19, 2023
MADISON — Allen Lee Bartels, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital, with family by his side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420