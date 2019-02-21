BARABOO - Helen A. (Moore) Allen, age 100 of Baraboo, died peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home in Prairie du Sac, on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. She was born in Baraboo on Jan. 31, 1919, to Paul and Selma (Fingerhut) Moore. Helen recently celebrated her 100th birthday which was an important goal of hers.
Survivors include her children, Janice (Lonnie) Brintnall of Mercer Island, Wash., and Stuart (Judy) Allen of Prairie du Sac; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd in 2004; her mother and father; and five siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., today, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at EMMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 101 14th St., Baraboo, with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will be at the church today, from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in Walnut Hill Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the church.
The family extends a special thank you to the Maplewood staff for their compassionate care during Helen's stay.