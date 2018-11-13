SUN PRAIRIE—Edward J. Allen, age 69, went home to the Lord, after a nine month battle with cancer, on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon, on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 North Sherman Ave., Madison, with Pastor Alan McCormick presiding. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Sunday at the funeral home. A luncheon will be served at 12:30 p.m., at the VFW POST 8483, 5737 County Highway CV, Madison.
A special thanks to the staff at UW Carbone Center.
