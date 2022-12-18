 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Allen E. Patzke

June 4, 1926 – Dec. 3, 2022

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Patzke, Allen E., age 96, of Plymouth, Minn., formerly of Green Valley, Ariz., and Milwaukee, Wis., passed away on December 3, 2022, shortly after celebrating his 71st wedding anniversary on December 1, 2022, with his best friend and wife, Frieda.

Allen is also survived by son, Jeff (Pam) Patzke; daughter, Judy (Tom) Hoskens; grandchildren: Andrew (Seven) Patzke, Mollie Patzke, Brendan Hoskens and Kristina Hoskens; and a great-grandchild on the way. Preceded in death by parents, Fred Sr. and Minnie Patzke; and brother, Fred Patzke Jr.

Service Friday, January 13, 2023, 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 5005 Northwest Blvd., Plymouth, Minn., Interment Ft. Snelling.

Memorials preferred to Honor Flight Twin Cities (www.honorflighttwincities.org).

Arrangements with Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel.

