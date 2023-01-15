Nov. 7, 1922 – Jan. 9, 2023

MCFARLAND — Alice Luella Kohn, age 100, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 9, 2023. Alice was born November 7,1922, to Bessie and Antone Benson near Elroy, Wis, where she grew up with her parents, younger sister, Jo and younger brother, Ben.

Alice was a farm girl living as a young child during the Roaring ’20s, survived the Great Depression and weathered World War II, using ration cards to shop for necessities. In her early 20s Alice moved to Delavan, Wis., and started her 30-plus-year career at the National Tea Company. Like so many young women of the WWII era, Alice went dancing, bowling and going to movies with her girlfriends to take her mind off the war. In 1943, Alice married Sergeant Elmer A. Kohn from Fairchild, Wis. Together they raised their five children, Joanne, Carolyn, Earl, Arlene and Jim in Delavan, Wis.

Alice enjoyed flower gardening with her favorites being African violets and tulips. Every summer she and Elmer packed up the kids, the car and the boat and headed to Woodruff, Wis., for a two week camping vacation. Elmer played the accordion and one of the many joys in Alice’s life was when her youngest son Jim learned to played the accordion when he was just a tyke. In her 80s and 90s she was so proud to watch to him play keyboard with his band.

If there was a party to be had, Alice was in the middle of it. She loved tailgating before Brewer games with her sister and nieces and nephews. She hosted holiday parties and family milestones and never missed a family reunion. Alice was well known for kicking off her shoes and sitting down with a cold beer after hosting a celebration.

As her family says, “ya don’t get to be a 100 if you’re a shrinking violet” and Alice certainly wasn’t that. When she could no longer drive she cruised around McFarland on her three wheel electric scooter. When she could no longer do that she toodled around with her four wheel walker. And finally she scooched around in her wheelchair, always trying to maintain some independence.

Most recently Alice celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends and had a heck of a good time. She lived by the mottos “there was always more room at the table” and there is “always a place for you to rest your head.”

Alice was a lady of many names including Mom, Aunt Alice, Grandma Alice and most affectionately, Grammy A. Her family and friends will miss her welcoming effervescent smiles, her animated waving goodbyes and those twinkles in her wrinkles. So we raise our glasses high to salute Grammy A and her hundred years of life well-lived.

Alice is survived by her children: Joanne, Carolyn, Arlene and Jim; and by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. Alice is preceded in death by her parents; Her husband, Elmer Kohn; her son, Earl Kohn; siblings: Jo and Ben.

Father Pat, chaplain at St Mary’s Hospital always brought smiles to Alice’s face. Many thanks to the loving and kind staff at Sienna Crest Assisted Living and Sienna Meadows Memory Care in Oregon, Wis. Many thanks to the caring staff of St Croix Hospice. The family will be forever grateful to them all.

Private family services will be held at a later date.