Dec. 25, 1951—Jan. 26, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE—Alice L. Tuschen, age 71, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, peacefully surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on December 25, 1951, in Madison, to George Vanderbloemen and Wilna Gray. Alice was married to her loving husband Steve Tuschen for 50 years. In her free time she loved spending time with her sisters, camping, wine tasting, shopping and spending time with her grandsons, Derrick and Tanner.

She is survived by her husband, Steve; son, Mark (Michelle); two grandsons: Derrick and Tanner; her sisters: Karen Renz, Nancy (Doug) Moen, Kris (Scott) Molle; sister-in-law, Rose Vanderbloemen; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Alice was preceded in death by her son, James; parents; and brothers: George (Van) and Phillip.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. A visitation will be held from 5:00—7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A private interment will be held.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400