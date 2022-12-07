March 30, 1942—Dec. 3, 2022

MADISON—Alice L. Gartmann, 80, beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from the complications of COPD. She was born on March 30, 1942, in Madison, WI, to Ernest and Edith Rist.

Alice was married to Harold M. Gartmann for 21 years, until his death in 1979, then later met Dennis Marty, whom she was with until his death in 2021. She was previously employed at the Curve II restaurant and at Straus Printing in Madison. Alice loved country music, watching the birds at the feeders, and enjoyed doing needle point.

Alice is survived by her children: Doreen (Eugene) Grunewald, Robin (Ken Hendricks) Garza and Curt (Lois) Gartmann; and her grandchildren, who she loved dearly: Jolene, Justin, and Troy (also preceded in death was Jeremy).

Private services will be held at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave, Madison, WI.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257