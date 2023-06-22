Alice J. Moriarty

May 29, 1931 - June 17, 2023

MAUSTON - Alice J. Moriarty, age 92, passed away on June 17, 2023, at her home in Mauston, WI surrounded by her family. Alice was born on May 29, 1931, to Ulysses "Mac" and Jessie (Billings) McClyman on their farm by Wolf Lake near Oxford, WI.

After graduating from Westfield High School, she worked at the Agricultural Extension Office in Mauston. Alice met Raymond Moriarty at a Christmas play at Lone Rock School. Six months later, on June 9, 1951, they were married at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Mauston. It was a blessing that they were able to celebrate their 72nd Wedding Anniversary together. Raymond and Alice had four children, Rae Ann, Bill, Jim, and Mary.

Alice and Ray farmed together all their lives. Alice was devoted to raising her family while balancing the work of an active dairy and crop farm. She enjoyed gardening, baking, needlework and sewing. She was active with 4-H, homemaker groups, and her bowling team.

Alice and Ray enjoyed traveling with friends to several states and countries. In her later years, Alice enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers, reading, word puzzles, watching birds in her backyard, and rides to see the crops.

Her greatest joy was her family and the many holidays and events celebrated together.

Alice is survived by her husband, Raymond; her children: Rae Ann (Terry) Maiers of Dubuque, IA, Bill (Shirlee) Moriarty of Mauston, WI, Jim (Charlee) Moriarty of Woodbury, MN, and Mary (Ken) Pesik of Waunakee, WI. She is further survived by seven grandchildren: Matthew (Nancy) Maiers, Katie (James) Kostelyk, Megan (Tim) Hendrix, Lindsey (Jeff Vinopal) Moriarty, Marshal Moriarty, Colin (Brianna Smiley) Moriarty, and Kyle Moriarty; and eleven great-grandchildren: Sienna, Ben, Julia and Samantha Maiers, Beckett, Henry, Teddy and Sadie Kostelyk, and Harlow, Kellan, and Hadley Hendrix. She is also survived by sisters-in-law: Helen McClyman, Carmen Betancourt, Margaret Burke and Patricia Schenk; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-law, Edward and Geraldine Moriarty, brothers: Darwin, Robert, and Donald "Pete" McClyman, brothers-in-law: Edward "Bud" Moriarty, Larry Burke, James Carney, and, Mark Powers, sisters-in-law: Geraldine "Midge" Carney, Josephine Powers, Ardis Moriarty, Shelva McClyman, and Nina McClyman.

We are especially grateful for the care given to Alice by Chris Custer and Laura at Mile Bluff Clinic, and most recently by Melissa Laack that allowed mom to stay in her home. Also, the support from Father John Potaczek of St. Patrick Parish.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick Parish, Hospice Touch, Tomah, WI or charity of your choice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will held at St. Patrick School, 325 Mansion Street, Mauston, WI 53948 on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.