Aug. 2, 1933 – Feb. 14, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE — Our loving mother, Alice J. Knapton, age 89, passed away on February 14, 2023. She was born on August 2, 1933, to Wilhelm and Helena (Niebuhr) Mandt in Middleton.

Alice worked as a press operator at the Porcelain Company in Sun Prairie until her retirement, and then went on to be a greeter at Walmart for many years. Mom was blessed with a warm, loving, charismatic and mischievous spirit. She was loved by all that knew her. She was a loud and proud Packer fan all the way to the endzone!

She is survived by her daughter, Connie (Henry) Addy of Joliet; son, Michael (Glee Brechler) of Arena; six grandchildren: Heather (Doug) Hahn, Nicholas Knapton, Michael Addy, Bradley (Samantha) Addy, Matthew (Rachel) Knapton, Monica Knapton (Michael Gruenberg); 11 great-grandchildren: Autumn, Izabelle, Mylee, Brody, Abel, Madaline, Amelia, Aiden, Axton, Peyton, Jaiden; a brother, Bill (Peggy); daughters-in-law: Karen and Diane; and sisters-in-law: Delores Mandt and Joan Mandt.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; son Doug Knapton; and siblings: Fritz, AnnaMae Dahlk, Vernon, Marian, Tom, Lois Stampfli, and Jack.

A Funeral Service will be held at noon on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive in Sun Prairie. Pastor Timothy Hansen will preside. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the church prior to the service. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery, Monona.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie

(608) 837-5400