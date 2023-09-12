Alice A. Blatterman

Jan. 17, 1944 - Sept. 8, 2023

MADISON – Alice A. Blatterman, age 94, passed away on Friday September 8, 2023 at Meriter hospital in Madison, with her loving great nieces by her side.

She was born January 17, 1929, to the late Carl and Bertha Blatterman in Madison, WI, where she resided until her time of death.

Alice graduated from Madison East High School in 1947, upon graduation worked on the family farm, upon retirement from farming, she worked at the Swiss Colony and America's Best Greenhouse. As a passionate dog lover, she had multiple rescue dogs throughout her life which were completely spoiled and ate dinner with her every night. She was an active member of the Dane County Humane Society, where she made many contributions. Alice was a very independent, feisty woman love who enjoyed traveling around world with friends, gardening, caring for her lawn (riding around on her mower), She was an avid watcher of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune (rarely missing a night). She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Alice is survived by her nephew Don (Rhoda) Blatterman; niece Janice (Gene Schulz) Blatterman; Great nieces Heather (Paul) Carow, Melissa (Nick) Haak, great nephew Jason Schulz; Great Niece in law Anna Blatterman, great great nieces and nephews: Kayden, Carter, Addy, Evan, Lexie, Ryan, Melanie, Alicia and Jenna. Bonus Neice Barb Bronte, Very special friends Kalaiah M'Kenzie Bonds (her young bestie), Kristine, Ricky, Sean and Nicholas Arsenault, Rachel Ballmoos, Jenny Totze.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Lloyd Blatterman, Glenn (Lois) Blatterman; nephew William Blatterman, great nephew Dean Blatterman.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday September 12, 2023, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 E. Washington Ave. Madison. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park Wednesday, September 13,2023 at 9:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made in Alices Name to Dane County humane Society or Guiding Eyes for the Blind.

