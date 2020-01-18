Alfred, Virgil C.

MADISON - Virgil C. Alfred, age 95, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Aug. 11, 1924, in Blanchardville, the son of Clarence and Jenny Alfred.

Virgil graduated from Blanchardville High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Beverly Hansen in 1949. Virgil's first job following his military discharge was working for the State of Wisconsin, Department of Revenue, where he retired after 30 years of service. He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church. He enjoyed dancing, bowling, golfing, playing cards and spending time at the family cabin in Rio.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Brian Alfred; grandson, Andrew Alfred; and granddaughter, Allison (Troy) Nockerts. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ethel (Norman) Jackson, Martha (Wallace) Branley and Marjorie (Morris) Cleary; and brother, Boyd (Mary) Alfred.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

