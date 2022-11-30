April 15, 1928 – Nov. 25, 2022

WAUNAKEE — Alfred G. Barman, age 94, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2022.

He was born in the Town of Springfield on April 15, 1928, to Joseph H. Barman and Theresa “Ripp” Barman. He was a lifetime farmer and was very instrumental in fixing the old Barman Homestead up. During his years of farming, he was an active member of the National Farmers Organization for 30 years trying to establish fair prices for farm products. Alfred also served on the Waunakee School Board from 1973 to 1983.

After he retired from farming, he worked part time at Crescent Electric Supply for 14 years, then went on to work at two different car washes.

Some of Alfred’s hobbies were gardening (including canning up until last month), dancing, playing cards, and picking out hickory nuts and walnuts until the wee hours of the morning. Alfred was also known to some as the “pie baker.”

Alfred is survived by his seven children: Sue (Jim) Campbell, Middleton, Theresa (Tom) Christen, Waunakee, Carolyn “Carrie” (Roger) Graff, Madison, Dennis (Janis) Barman, Waunakee, Annette (Randy) Hillebrand, Kiev, Ukraine, Ron (Chris) Barman, Waunakee, and Julie (Hank) Christensen, Oregon, Wis.

He is also survived by 17 grandchildren: Jonathan and Kevin Campbell, Tyler (Marie) Christen, Travis (Missy) Christen, Michelle (Max) Reshel, Crystal Graff, Jason (Andrea) Barman, Dustin (Tyler Ratkowski) Barman, Elya (Joseph) Butner, Jeremiah (Christy) Hillebrand, Luke and Tabitha Hillebrand, Tim (Ashley) Barman, Kyle (Natalie) Barman, Rachel (Van) Corey, Hayley (Caleb) Hasty, and Davis Christensen; two step-grandchildren: Andy and Luke Miller; nine great-grand-children; and six step-great-grandchildren. Alfred is also survived by one sister, Joann (Pat) Statz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Trent Christen; and a daughter-in-law, Monica Barman; two brothers: Robert (Bob) Barman and Joseph (Junior) Barman; three sisters: Rosemary Statz, Sister Teresa Barman, and Antoinette Lutz.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at High Point Church, 7702 Old Sauk Road, Madison. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee. An additional visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.

