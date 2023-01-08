Alfred Clarence "Dick" Schoreder

Dec. 30, 1928 – Jan. 1, 2023

MADISON – Alfred Clarence “Dick” Schroeder, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Dick lived much of his life in the Madison/Stoughton area after growing up in Sheboygan. He was a man of many talents, but his greatest talent was being a family man. He loved his wife, kids and grandchildren with his whole heart. He touched many lives through being a teammate, teacher, storyteller, coach, golf buddy, diehard Badgers fan and a Packers stockholder.

Dick is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Jean (Wisener) Schroeder; son, Rob Schroeder; grandchildren, Riley (Allison) Schroeder and Hilary (Joe) Daufenbach; great-grandchildren, Parker and Decker Schroeder and Sophie Daufenbach; son-in-law, Jim O’Brien and his family; and many nieces and nephews who love their Uncle Dick. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wifey, Alta; and their beloved daughter, Pam; his and Alta’s parents; siblings and their spouses; and other relatives and dear friends.

In Schroeder fashion, we are looking forward to celebrating Dad in a casual setting with a few snackies and a lot of stories at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420