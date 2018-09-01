MADISON / MCFARLAND / DES PLAINES, Ill.—Marilyn Carol Alfini, age 74, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420