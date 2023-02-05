March 27, 1933 – Jan. 23, 2023

Alexandra Elizabeth Shedlovsky Dove passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the company of her family at Capitol Lakes Senior Living Center in Madison, Wis. The life story that she leaves behind tells of her passion for adventure, friendship, and helping others.

Alex was born March 27, 1933, to Theodore and Beatrice (nee Paul) Shedlovsky in Queens, New York City. Her father, who emigrated from St. Petersburg, Russia, was a physical chemist at the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research. Growing up alongside two older brothers, Richard and Julian, Alex loved playing in local parks and wrestling with neighborhood contesters. She dreamed of using her physical prowess as a professional tree climber. At age eight, Alex was unable to convince her parents to get a dog; instead, her father brought home six white mice. Her love for animals undeterred, Alex trained her ever-expanding population of mice to perform tricks for a “mouse circus” in the basement of the New York City apartment. Admission: one nickel. Alex’s command over the biology of the mouse would grow later in life into a research program leading to hundreds of studies worldwide, and garnering millions of dollars in support in several areas of mammalian biology: embryonic polarity; metabolic disease, circadian rhythm, and colon cancer. In the New York City summertime, Beatrice would take Alex and Julian to farms in New England. There, Alex became a strong swimmer and developed a love for the natural environment. That childhood bond with the outdoors would mature over Alexandra’s life into regular outdoor adventures, from locally at American Players Theater in the Driftless Region of Wisconsin, to the Grand Canyon and Hopi Reservation in Arizona, Woods Hole and Mount Desert Island on the Atlantic coast, and the Cuillin mountains on Scotland’s Isle of Skye (see photo).

After graduating from Hunter College in New York City, Alex left home. While working as a technician in a pharmacology laboratory at Harvard University, she was given a research problem to solve. That challenge sparked her curiosity to explore the unknown by laboratory research. She carried out doctoral work at Harvard under the mentorship of Professor Boris Magasanik, who remained a lifelong friend of Alex and her parents. After receiving her Ph.D. in Medical Science in 1960, Alex began a series of professional adventures that took her from Denmark to a visit to Moscow behind the Iron Curtain (arranged with the help of her father, who had been an active participant in the American-Soviet Science Society) and then to Cambridge, England to work in the laboratory of Dr. Sydney Brenner. Brenner, later a Nobelist, communicated the power of the genetic analysis, had a way with words (“one good phrase is worth a thousand PowerPoints”), and became a lifelong friend of Alex and Bill, as did many of her co-adventurers in research. In Cambridge, Alex met her future husband, William (Bill) Dove. She earned Bill’s gratitude and admiration by repeatedly saving his scientific experiments from ruin while he was immersed in tea-table conversation with colleagues. Alex departed Cambridge for Paris in 1963, and soon garnered a lifetime appointment to a position in the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS). Instead, she chose adventure. She agreed to marry Bill and returned to the United States, where in 1965, Bill took his first (and final) appointment in the McArdle Laboratory for Cancer Research at the University of Wisconsin.

In Madison, Alex put her scientific career on temporary hold to raise a family. With three young children (William, Patrick, and Suzanne), she channeled her creative impulses into exploring new cooking recipes, building elaborate woodwork toys that captured the imaginations of the younger generation, and organizing cross-country road trips in the family VW camper. Alex’s problem-solving abilities led her to develop solutions such as the “DIY camper van toilet extension” that measurably reduced the frequency of nighttime outdoor latrine trips by the family’s three youngsters. When the children had all entered elementary school, she turned to the world of experimental research with animals, first with frogs in the neuroscience lab of Professor Deric Bownds and then with mice at McArdle. In 1975-76, she navigated a year-long family trip to Paris, juggling research alongside Bill at the Pasteur Institute while helping her children adapt to the French public school system and planning trips to Normandy, Brittany, and the Dordogne. The French adventure would not have been possible without Alex’s comfort in the French language and culture. She passed to her children an appreciation of the power of a multicultural capability and the courage to explore unfamiliar worlds. Upon returning to Madison, Alex continued to foster her own unique contributions to experimental research at McArdle, helping to develop new mouse strains to be shared with researchers around the world while mentoring students, postdocs and technical staff. She capably stepped into the role of lead organizer of the McArdle mouse facility, rising to the rank of Research Professor. When she was not doing science, Alex was an early riser and devoted participant in the UW Kinesiology Early Morning Women’s Fitness Program. She also helped spearhead a successful grassroots effort to save the Spring Green-based American Players Theater, then in danger of folding in the face of serious financial challenges. Her enthusiasm for theater and its distinctive forms of communication carried over to the “Second Sunday” play reading group that she supported with a circle of family friends.

Upon her retirement in 2007, Alex redirected her energy and loving attention to her grandchildren — for whom she was an endless source of delicious treats, captivating stories, memorable lessons, and entertaining games — and to volunteering as a reading tutor in local public schools. For Alex, the world was both a storehouse of adventures waiting to be explored and a space that she was committed to making better. True to her character of putting others first, she specified that upon death her body would be donated for research to the UW Medical School.

Alexandra was preceded in death by her brother, Richard; sister-in-law, Felicia Dove; and brother-in-law, Kit Dove. She is survived by her loving family: husband, Bill Dove; their three children: William (Kiki Jamieson), Patrick (Deborah Myerson), and Suzanne (Miguel Garcia-Gosalvez); brother Julian Shedlovsky; sisters-in-law: Ellen Dove, Gloria Dove, and Mary Freeman Dove; brother-in-law, John Dove; many treasured nephews and nieces; cousin, Felicia Brown (David Clayton); and seven grandchildren.

The family expresses its gratitude to Dr. Alexis Eastman, the Capitol Lakes Health Center staff, and Interim Hospice Care staff for the thoughtful and diligent care they provided to make Alexandra’s final days peaceful.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in Alex’s memory may be made to the American Players Theatre (americanplayers.org) or Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (wcoconcerts.org).

A celebration of life will be held in March for family and close friends.