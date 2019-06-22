REEDSBURG - Leonard H. Alexander, age 71, died peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Reedsburg. There will be a visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg and after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
