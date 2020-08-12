Alexander, Debora L.

Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MADISON - Debora "Debbie" Lynn Alexander, 62, of Madison, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Funeral service for Debbie will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.