MONTELLO - Arthur Joseph Albright, age 77, of Montello, formerly of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. He was born on Aug. 9, 1942, in Madison, to Robert and Grace (Moran) Albright. Art married Marcia Matney on Jan. 17, 1970. He served on the Madison Fire Department for 30 years, retiring as Assistant Chief. In his retirement, Art was a member of the Harris Volunteer Fire Department, Harrisville Lions Club, Knights of Columbus Council 4774 in Princeton.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Marcia; five children, Bill (Kari), Bob, Terri, Bernie (Joan) and Arthur, Jr.; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary (David) Dieck; three brothers, Tom (Cindy) Albright, Glenn (Shelly) Albright and Bob (Cindy) Bakken; and many other relatives and friends. Art was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Ruth Guderski, Jean Borden and Betsy Chalfant; one brother, Robert; dear friend and brother-in-law, Allen Guderski; and an infant granddaughter, Julia Albright.
A Memorial Mass for Art will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 1211 W. Main St., Princeton. Father Dale Grubba will be officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of Mass. Inurnment will be in Highland Memory Gardens, Madison at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. John The Baptist Catholic School in Princeton or the Alzheimer’s Association. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences, visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.
