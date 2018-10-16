PRAIRIE DU SAC—Norbert J. Albrecht, age 92, passed away peacefully at home, on Oct. 14, 2018, with his loving wife by his side. He was born on June 11, 1926, the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Willman) Albrecht. Norbert was united in marriage to Elaine Heber on Sept. 16, 1950.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine; six children, Cynthia, Kevin, Jeffrey, Jerry (Katie), Bruce (Sanae) Albrecht, and Tenley (Bart) Wolf; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass at the church.