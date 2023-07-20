Albin Szymusiak

Feb. 2, 1931 - July 15, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS - Albin Szymusiak, age 92, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Miroslaw Szynal Celebrating. Visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home, 120 East Adams Street, Lake Delton, WI on Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells following Mass.

Albin was born on February 2, 1931, in Poland. The son of Jan and Karolina (Fraczek) Szymusiak. He married the love of his life Maria Tylka on June 18, 1958 and the couple enjoyed 60 years together before Maria's passing in 2018.

Albin is survived by his children: Stanley (Helen) Szymusiak and Mary (Lukasz) Maniak of Wisconsin Dells and Anna (Walter) Ciezczak and Bernice (Christopher) Ciezobka of Hickory Hills, IL; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice Koenig; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Maria, and infant grandsons: Daniel and David.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.