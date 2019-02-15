CROSS PLAINS - Cynthia E. "Cindy" Albertson, age 62, died on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, after a courageous battle against Ovarian Cancer. She was born on Dec. 10, 1956, in Cross Plains, the first child of Roman and Margaret (Ballweg) Ripp. Cindy attended Middleton High School and graduated in 1975. After graduation, Cindy continued to work as a teller in a local bank while taking classes at MATC. On Aug. 18, 1979, she married James C. (Jim) Albertson at St. Francis Xavier Church in Cross Plains, and a few months later purchased their first of four homes in Cross Plains. Together, Cindy and Jim raised three children, Elizabeth, Christine, and Andrew.
In the spring of 1986, Cindy began her 33-year career at the State Bank of Cross Plains. Over the years, Cindy climbed the corporate ladder and became a senior vice president in 2004. She did this all while wearing her signature high heels every day, and not backing down to any challenge. Cindy was all about supporting her community, serving many years on the church finance counsel and the village zoning board. She was also a member of the Cross Plains American Legion Auxiliary and Chamber of Commerce.
Cindy loved traveling with Jim, and together they saw numerous places across the country. She also enjoyed their yearly trip to Mexico. In the summer of 2017, they took their dream cruise to the Baltic Sea, with her favorite stop being St. Petersburg, Russia. When not traveling, they spent many weekends at their lake home relaxing and going on pontoon rides.
Cindy loved celebrating holidays because the whole family got together and enjoyed each other's company. She especially loved Christmas because she enjoyed decorating many trees throughout the house and buying the perfect gift for everyone.
Cindy is survived by her father; husband, Jim; children, Elizabeth (Andy) Van Slett, Christine Albertson and Andrew (Maggie Roell) Albertson; grandchildren, Taylor and Kacey Van Slett; siblings, Kevin (Rachel) Ripp and Kathy Hilgendorf; brother-in-law, Jerry (Nancy) Albertson; sister-in-law, JoAnn Crampton; nieces and nephews, Brenda Albertson, Geraldine Briggs, Michelle (Randy Baker) Weier, Shelly (TJ) Kilen, Courtney (Steve) Pauls, Kara (Bronson Duhr) Ripp, Romie (Caitlyn) Ripp, and Shane Adler; and numerous other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother; her in-laws, Herbert and Judy Albertson; and brother-in-law, Bob Crampton.
Funeral Services will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, with Father Thomas Kelley presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. A luncheon will follow the service.
Memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.