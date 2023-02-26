DEFOREST — Albert F. Haack, age 85, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus, Wis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, with Fr. Jared Holzhuter presiding. A visitation will take place at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
(608) 846-4250
