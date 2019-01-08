REEDSBURG / MADISON - Dorothy H. Albers, age 94, of Madison, formerly of Reedsburg, died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 13, 1924, near Loganville, the daughter of August and Martha (Wawrock) Schlieckau. On May 27, 1944, she was married to Raymond C. Albers.
She farmed with her husband for 47 years in the Town of Honey Creek, Sauk County. After moving to Reedsburg, she was employed at Hankscraft for fourteen years retiring in 1992. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, tatting, gardening and working with her flowers.
Survivors include her four children: Caroline (Jay) Norelius, of Lindstrom, Minn., Dianne (Randy) Copenhefer, of Sun Prairie, James (Toni) Albers, of Waunakee, and Karen (David) Page, of McFarland; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers: Walter (Alva) Schlieckau, of Loganville and Henry (Jan) Schlieckau, of Reedsburg; one sister: Marion Roecker, of Reedsburg; her brother-in-law: Richard Schultz, of Reedsburg; her sister-in-law: Beverly Schlieckau, of Loganville; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, on Dec. 13, 1998; four sisters: Frieda Craker, Adeline Stimac, Louise White and Beverly Schultz; and two brothers: Harold Schlieckau and Augie Schlieckau.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Leland, with Pastor Donald Glanzer officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. There will be a visitation on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church in Leland would be appreciated. The Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg is serving the family.