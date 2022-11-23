June 4, 1952—Nov. 20, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE—Alan L. Nesbit, age 70, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on June 4, 1952, in Madison, and was the son of Donald and Lorraine (Hanson) Nesbit. He married Linda Nesbit on April 26, 1975, at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church. Alan worked for many years at Webcrafters.

He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Ryan) Krajewski of Chesterfield, VA; a son, Scott Nesbit of Madison; three grandchildren: Jordyn, Jackson Krajewski and Oliver Nesbit; two brothers: Bill (Cindy), Edward; two sisters: Darlene (Howard) Karow and Dorothy Walters.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Linda.

A Celebration of life visitation will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie. Interment will be held at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Agrace Hospice.

