SUN PRAIRIE - Victor M. Aime, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born on Nov. 30, 1932, in Jersey City, N.J., and was the son of Victor and Emma (Kramer) Aime. He married Elizabeth Busch on Sept. 1, 1962, in Cuba City, Wis. Victor's loves included his family, Beagle dogs, Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Bucks.
Victor served in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952. He was a play by play sports broadcaster, and hosted an AM morning show on KDTH in Dubuque, Iowa. More recently Victor was co-owner of two radio stations in the Madison Area, WIBU and WOLX (WLVE).
He is survived by Elizabeth his wife of 56 years; his six children,Victor (Vicki) Aime, Mary (Brian) Aime-Juedes, Stephen (Ronelle) Aime, Susan (Steve) Miller, Beth (Adam) Burmeister and Jean-Paul (Kimberly) Aime; and 13 grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert Drive in Sun Prairie. Monsignor Donn Haier will preside. Burial will be in Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Monday.
Victor passed while surrounded by his loving family and enjoying Frank Sinatra on the air waves.