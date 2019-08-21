BELGIUM - Mr. Richard Aikins, of Belgium, passed away Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019, at Sheboygan Progressive Health, following a health procedure. He was 67 years old. Rick was born in Madison on September 26, 1951, son of Carl and Arline Sefland Aikins. He attended local schools and graduated from Monona Grove High School before furthering his education at Wisconsin School of Electronics.
Survivors include his wife, Kate; and their children Scott (Renee), Mary and Dan; as well as grandchildren, Parker, Owen, Mason and Ella. He is further survived other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington. The family will receive visitors at the Funeral Home before the service on Monday from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
If desired, memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.