Aikins, Kathryn Marie "Kate" (Weyrough)

She was born in Lima, Ohio, on Feb. 11, 1951, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (nee Kerkman) Weyrough. Kathryn married Richard Aikins on Sept. 4, 1971, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Madison and together they had three children. Kathryn is survived by her children, Scott (Renee) Aikins of Woodbury, Minn., Mary Aikins (boyfriend Christopher Riley) of Sheboygan and Dan Aikins of Fredonia; as well as her grandchildren, Parker, Owen, Mason and Ella Aikins; brother John (Pam) Weyrough of Monona, Iowa; and sister, Barb (Herb) Hansen of Lodi, Wis. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Richard (1951-2019). Kathryn graduated from Madison West High School in 1969. She received her degree in Christian Counseling at Liberty University in 2013. Kate was a long-time member of Portview Church in Port Washington. She was president of women's ministry for several years and made costumes and props for all the performances at church. Most recently she was a member of New Life Church in Grafton. Kate loved to sew and knit. She loomed scarves and baby blankets. She enjoyed old movies, watching the Hallmark channel, and digital coloring on her tablet. A private family service will be held at a later date.