SUN PRAIRIE - John J. Aiello of Sun Prairie, passed away from lung cancer on Feb. 18, 2019. John Joseph Aiello departed from Bagheria, Sicily via boat in his mother’s belly and arrived in New York City in 1947. He was born to Serafina (Genova) and Phillip Aiello in Milwaukee, Sept. 18, 1947. His parents were immigrants who came to America and were productive, law-abiding people who became U.S. citizens, worked hard and raised their family in the Bush neighborhood. He attended St. Joseph’s Grade School and Central High School and was affectionately known as “Johnny Joe.”
Early on, he bartended at Namio’s on Park Street and worked at Gino’s and Gargano’s restaurants on State Street. He spent time behind the bar at the Black Lemon, and worked for Bullseye, servicing jukebox's at many bars and restaurants in the area.
He moved back to Milwaukee and worked in the Third Ward and eventually bought a bar there. He later settled in Sun Prairie and learned the seal coat business, and he owned J & A Asphalt for over 25 years.
He managed the American Legion in Sun Prairie and worked for his friend at Pietro’s Pizza. In December, he retired from Sir Hobo’s restaurant in Sun Prairie, after working for many years for the Ademi family. No matter where Johnny worked, he considered his coworkers and his employers his “family.”
He enjoyed the game of golf, always trying to hit harder off the tee and putt with precision on the green. He collected anything to do with Harley Davidson. He bought in bulk and shopped smart always aware of what was on sale where. He was a proud Italian and a lifelong member of the Italian Workmen’s Club, and looked forward to and enjoyed their Italian Golf outing and ItaliaFest every year.
He was also proud of his children and grandchildren as they brought him much joy over the years. When he showed off photos of his family or introduced them to people he would always proudly say “they were not only beautiful, but smart!”
John is survived by his wife, Susan (Cole); his son, Phillip Aiello; his daughters, Christina (Chad) and Anna (Adam) Cole; his granddaughters, Emily Greenya and Marley Cormican; his grandson, who will carry on the name, Giovanni Aiello; a sister, Mary Schneider; a brother, Orazio (Sharon) Aiello; and many close aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is now reunited with his parents; his uncle Joe; beloved dogs, Lucy and Snoopy; and other family and friends who went before him.
Johnny loved with his whole heart, was a favorite with all animals and children, and always treated others kindly. He was a good provider, a hard worker, and someone who cared about people and gave whatever he could to whoever needed it. If someone Johnny knew was looking for or needed something – no matter what it was – he would hunt it down and provide it.
There will be Celebration of Life visitation held on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., at LAQUINTA INN & SUITES at AMERICAN CENTER, 5217 E. Terrace Drive, Madison. A tribute to Johnny will begin at 6 p.m., with a supper to follow.
"Fino a quando ci incontreremo di nuovo il mio amore."