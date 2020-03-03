Aide, Clifford J.

Aide, Clifford J.

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND - Clifford J. Aide, age 84, of Highland, joined his wife, Margaret in Heaven on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland. Fr. Jim Murphy will celebrate with burial in St. Philip’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Friday after 10:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

Aide, Clifford J.

Clifford J. Aide

McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Highland 608-929-4815

www.houckfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Clifford Aide as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics