Aide, Clifford J.

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland. Fr. Jim Murphy will celebrate with burial in St. Philip’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Friday after 10:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com