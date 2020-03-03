Aide, Clifford J.

You have free articles remaining.
HIGHLAND - Clifford J. Aide, age 84, of Highland, joined his wife, Margaret in Heaven on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland. Fr. Jim Murphy will celebrate with burial in St. Philip’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Friday after 10:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com
McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home
Highland 608-929-4815
