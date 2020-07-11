Ahrens, Robert "Bob"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis./MUSKEGON, Mich. — Robert "Bob" Ahrens passed away comfortably on July 1, 2020 in Madison, Wis. He was born in Cook County, Ill. on April 21, 1925. After serving in the U.S. Army, he met his future wife Patricia in Muskegon. Their union lasted 64 years until her passing in 2017. In 2009, Bob and Pat relocated to Oakwood Village University in Madison, Wis. to be closer to family. Following Pat's passing, health concerns led to a final relocation to assisted living at Oak Park Place in Madison.

Until his retirement Bob was employed by the Michigan Consolidated Gas Company in Muskegon. In retirement he and Pat enjoyed travel by automobile throughout the United States and Canada.They also enjoyed a number of cruises and escaped many a Michigan winter near friends in Biloxi, Miss. A special remembrance was a trip to Norway which resulted in uniting with extended relatives.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Pat (Patricia Dowd), his twin brother Raymond Ahrens (Esther), sister Marjorie Trimble (Otis) and his parents, Walter Christian Ahrens and Olga Josephine Johnson. He is survived by his son, Ed Ahrens (Mary Clare Murphy), granddaughter, Anna Ahrens, nieces, Sue Wisneski of Ellicott City, Maryland and Sandy Vargas (Kico) of Maricopa, Ariz., and nephew, Jim Trimble (Shelby) of Avinger, Texas.

The family would like to thank numerous individuals who assisted in Bob's care over the last years of his life. Comfort Keepers, Brightstar, and the caring staff at Oakwood allowed him to stay at that facility as long as feasible. We are also grateful for the compassionate care provided by the many care givers at Oak Park Place and their efforts to maintain contact in this time of social isolation. A thank you also to the many thoughtful staff of Heartland Hospice, particularly Emily Bayuk, RN. Their care and many visits contributed greatly to Bob's comfort over his last year. Lastly, a thank you to LaVonne and Ray Kadrmas. Their on-going social contact with Bob was invaluable.

