Ahrens, Nancy Gail

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN"Nancy Gail Ahrens, age 76, passed away Crossing Rivers Healthcare Center in Prairie du Chien, Wis. surrounded by her family on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She was born on Sept. 11, 1943 in Platteville, Wis. to Don and Bette Knapp. She married Lowell Ahrens on May 11, 1963, at St. Peter’s Lutheran in Prairie du Chien. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Lowell; sons, Erich (Abby), Mark (Jamie), Brad (Stephanie); mother, Bette; brothers, Donny (Sandi); Randy (Stacy); 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Don; and sister, Lori.