Ahearn, Ann

COTTAGE GROVE - Ann Ahearn, 42, died on March 10, 2020 at Agrace Hospice Care after a 6-month battle with neuroendocrine cancer.
Ann's smile lit up a room, her passion for equity challenged schools to improve, her love for her children nourished their lives, and her partnership with Jim gave them both strength. Her openness and candor about her journey with cancer brought wide circles of family and friends into that heartrending experience.
In addition to being a mom first and foremost, her professional career was in human resources and her volunteer work centered on creating greater equity for students in the Monona Grove School District.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; their children Kamu and Malia, her parents Jeanne and Phil Stefonik, her brother Ben Stefonik and his husband, Will Dice, as well as Jim's parents, Ann and Jim Ahearn, Jim's brother, Brian and his wife Megan Bailey.
Ann has designated two causes where financial contributions could be made.
One is the newly founded Ann Ahearn Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion Scholarship, for Monona Grove students of color pursuing post-secondary education. Donations can be made at the Monona Grove Education Foundation website - https://www.mononagrove.org/welcome/mgefdonationform.cfm - or mailed to the Monona Grove Education Foundation, 5301 Monona Drive, Monona, Wis. 53716, specifying that it goes to this scholarship.
The second is for research on the kind of cancer that took Ann's life. Dr. Dusty Deming and his team at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center were vital companions offering compassionate care and Ann would like to help support his research. Checks can be made payable to the University of Wisconsin Foundation with a memo for the Deming Lab and sent to UW Foundation., US Bank Lockbox, Box 78807, Milwaukee Wis. 53278-0807.
A Celebration of Ann’s life will be held at a later date.
