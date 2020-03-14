Ahearn, Ann

COTTAGE GROVE - Ann Ahearn, 42, died on March 10, 2020 at Agrace Hospice Care after a 6-month battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

Ann's smile lit up a room, her passion for equity challenged schools to improve, her love for her children nourished their lives, and her partnership with Jim gave them both strength. Her openness and candor about her journey with cancer brought wide circles of family and friends into that heartrending experience.

In addition to being a mom first and foremost, her professional career was in human resources and her volunteer work centered on creating greater equity for students in the Monona Grove School District.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; their children Kamu and Malia, her parents Jeanne and Phil Stefonik, her brother Ben Stefonik and his husband, Will Dice, as well as Jim's parents, Ann and Jim Ahearn, Jim's brother, Brian and his wife Megan Bailey.

Ann has designated two causes where financial contributions could be made.