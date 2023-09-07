Agnes "Maria" Carlson

July 31, 1936 - Aug. 26, 2023

RUDOLPH - Agnes "Maria" Carlson, 87, of Rudolph WI, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield, WI.

She was born on July 31, 1936, in Wells, MN to "Joe" and "Tilly" Torres.

She had a wonderful childhood with her many siblings in Blue Earth, MN. She was involved in many clubs, cheerleading and graduated in 1955.

When most young people were looking forward to the college experience; Maria joined the convent and became a "teaching nun". She spent six years as a teaching nun and left as her dream was to become a mother.

Maria moved into an apartment with other young professionals in St. Paul, MN and met and married Jim Carlson, Sr. She loved being a wife setting up their home and eventually becoming a mom. Although she and Jim divorced after several years; he remained her true love and she never remarried.

Maria and Jim had five children; Matthew, Mary-Jo, Cindy, Betsy-Jo, and Jimmy, Jr. "Mom" was one of her most coveted roles and her children were her pride and joy. She became a grandmother to 10 grandchildren and a great-grandmother "GG" to two children; if you knew her at all; you heard many tales of them as she was very present in all of their lives.

Maria found her spiritual family when in the 1970s she became a baptized Jehovah's Witness. She loved learning about the bible and teaching others. She had a knack for being able to get people to listen and we often joked that "Schwans Man" was one of her regular bible students as when you were in her home for just a few minutes; she would talk to you about Jehovah God if you wanted her to or not.

Maria was incredibly independent and became her own boss when she knocked on doors and started her cleaning company. She did that for many years in the Plover/Wisconsin Rapids area and not only were they her clients but they were her friends. She did this until 1992 when she packed up all her things, closed her business, and moved to Wausau to babysit full-time for her granddaughter, Amaya.

In 2020 she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and then Covid hit the area. Like so many at that time, her health declined. Her family all rallied around her and made the decision to have her live with her daughter, Betsy-Jo, and her son-in-law, Chris. They made a beautiful apartment inside their home and she was given loving care by them both and their sons during her stay. She had two new friends as well, dog and cat.

She spent several weekends in Wausau with her daughter, Cindy, and children where she was given the royal treatment and she soaked up the love and attention she received each visit.

Maria will be remembered for many things but most of all she will be remembered for the love she gave and how present she was in all of her family's life. She was the biggest advocator and protector of her family and she always made you feel special.

She will also be remembered for her great love of Jehovah God.

She will also be remembered for her funny stories, love of all things sweet (especially chocolate), love of beautiful things, fierce loyalty, and her inner and outer beauty.

Maria is preceded in death by infant daughter, Mary Jo, and son, Jimmy Carlson, Jr.

Maria is survived by her children: Matthew (Viola), Cindy (Sean), Betsy-Jo (Chris); grandchildren: Dana Maria (Cooper), Jonah (Camille), Moriah (Koleman), Tyler, Ethan, Joshua (Lynn), Payton, Amaya (Cole), Emily and Anna; and great-grandchildren: Parker, Grace, Cynthia and Crystal.

She will be missed more than words can express. We love you Mom, Grandma, and GG!!!!

A Memorial Service will take place at the Wisconsin Rapids Kingdom Hall, 1432 32nd Street South at 2:00 PM on September 23, 2023. A meal will follow at the Biron Town Hall, 451 Kahoun Rd., Wisconsin Rapids. WI.

Our family would like to thank the brothers and sisters at the Marshfield and Wausau Kingdom Hall for your calls and visits and the staff in the ICU and Palliative Care for their compassion during this time.