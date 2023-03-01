June 23, 1926—Feb. 25, 2023

MADISON—Agnes Gutierrez Cammer, 96, of Madison, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2023.

She was born on June 23, 1926, in San Carlos, Pangasinan, Philippines, as Agripina Lomibao Gutierrez to Angel Gutierrez Sr. and Bendicta Ramos Lomibao Gutierrez. Agnes earned her academic degrees as a valedictorian scholar from the Far Eastern University, Manila.

On June 4, 1950, she married Kenneth Chalmers Cammer (USAF E6 Ret) at the Malate Catholic American Parish with a reception at the Manila Hotel, Philippines. In January of 1952, they traveled across the Pacific Ocean to the United States on board the MSTS General Aultman and arrived at the Port of San Francisco.

After a decade raising their four small children; she studied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and began her career in public policy. She held several high profile positions in human resources administration; most notably as executive director of Community Action Commission of Madison and Dane County.

Agnes was a strong community leader known for being an advocate for female minorities. She co-founded the Wisconsin Women of Color Network and established the Cammer-Hill Grant, a Women’s Fund which awards scholarships for youths of color to attend vocational or technical college.

Agnes was also co-founder of the Philippine-American Association of Madison and Neighboring Areas and the Wisconsin Organization for Asian Americans; a member of the Rizal-MacArthur Memorial Foundation Board of Trustees; and volunteered on numerous other community boards and associations. Dane County Executive Richard Phelps and Mayor Paul Soglin designated June 23, 1992, as Agnes Gutierrez Cammer day in the City of Madison and County of Dane.

Agnes is survived by sons: Kenneth, Jr., Lester, and George; grandchildren: Jacquelyn (Troy) Frank, Samantha (Tim) Kershner, Leslie Rose Cammer; great-grandchildren: Bradley, Emmalyn, and Lillian Frank and Ethan and Grayson Kershner; many nephews, nieces, their families, goddaughter, Bernadette Vida (Todd) Kennedy; and special friends: Kim Bangert, Bruce Moore, and Sidney Moore.

Preceded by husband, Kenneth Chalmers Cammer, Sr.; daughter, Rose Anne; premature son, Leslie Mario; siblings: Terry, Federico, Irene, Luisa, Concepcion, Herman, Gertrudes, Julita, Jaime, Angel, Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service, from 12:00—1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private family interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Donations made in Agnes’ memory will be used to honor the youth of color that she was so passionate about.

