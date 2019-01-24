VERONA - Roland W. "Rollie" Aeschlimann, age 76, passed away on Jan. 22, 2019. He was born on May 3, 1942, the son of Werner and Dorothy Aeschlimann.
Rollie is survived by his sons, Dwayne (Tina) Aeschlimann, Todd Aeschlimann and Bruce Aeschlimann; grandchildren, Desrae, Courtney and Tyler; and brothers, Mark Aeschlimann and Steve Aeschlimann. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Faith Bourge.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at PRAIRIE CREEK THE REFUGE CHURCH, 6484 N. Bird St., Sun Prairie.