Aeschlimann, Nancy W.

MAZOMANIE/MOUNT HOREB - Nancy W. Aeschlimann, age 89, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, after a long illness. Her daughters, Joan (Jon) Clark and Carol (Peter) Wakeman, and families are grieving privately at this time. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
