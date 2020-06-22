Aehl, Susan Ann (nee Smrz)

Susan was born in Milwaukee, Wis., to Clarence and Loretta Smrz on Oct. 23, 1935. Susan was the oldest of "The Smrz Girls," loved by her sisters, Judy Fojut (Robert) and Kathy Peterson (Steven). She graduated from St. Mary's Academy, and later from Mount Mary College with a degree in Occupational Therapy. She married John Aehl on Jan. 11, 1958, after meeting him at a Marquette University mixer.

John and Susan settled in Madison, where Susan worked as an occupational therapist at Central Wisconsin Center for 35 years. She enjoyed sewing clothes for the children when they were young. Some of the favorites were dresses and red capes for the girls and sport coats for the boys. An avid knitter, she was a longtime member of the Madison Knitters' Guild. Susan helped organize a book group that is still meeting after 18 years. Always willing to learn something new, Susan took up playing the keyboard at the age of 70. She formed many friendships, whether it was at work, knitting, practicing Tai Chi or riding the elevator. She made friends easily – and kept them. Susan enjoyed simple things: her daily peppermint mocha frappuccino, Dots and watching the neighbors come and go.